Harvard Poll: Donald Trump More Popular than Joe Biden 

Former President Donald Trump is more popular with registered voters than President Joe Biden, according to a Monday Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released by the Hill.

“Forty-eight percent of respondents say they have a positive view of Trump compared to 46 percent who say they have a favorable opinion of his successor,” the Hill reported.

In addition to respondents’ more positive view of Trump than Biden, 51 percent believe Trump was actually “a better president than Biden.”

During Trump’s tenure, the United States succeeded at hammering out trade deals, constructing historic Middle East peace agreements, and raising wages for many varying demographics. In contrast, Biden’s presidency has been defined by the deadly Afghan evacuation that left hundreds to thousands of U.S. documented residents stranded behind enemy lines and droned Afghan civilians.

The Hill, an establishment media outlet with a left-wing bias, admitted the poll’s numbers are “remarkable” for Biden, “who repeatedly out-performed Trump’s favorability numbers throughout the early months of his presidency.”

The left-wing publication asserted the “bruised public perceptions of Biden” are due to his mismanagement of the Chinese coronavirus and virus messaging along with the Afghanistan hostage crisis.

On the coronavirus messaging front, for instance, Biden implemented vaccine mandates on medium to large size businesses while scolding the unvaccinated for refusing to get the “effective” jab, suggesting the unvaccinated are causing the vaccinated ill health.

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” he said on September 8. “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.”

Biden’s confusing communication upon the vaccine’s effectiveness has resulted in only 48 percent of U.S. adults approving of Biden’s handling of the coronavirus crisis with 49 disapproving, according to polling by Quinnipiac University. In August, those numbers were flipped, with fifty-three percent approving and 40 percent disapproving.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll surveyed 1,578 registered voters between September 15-16.