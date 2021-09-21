In what can only be described as another case of “do as I say, not as I do,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) was caught maskless while celebrating her birthday with invited guests despite her previous condemnations of anti-maskers.

The video, posted by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Instagram Monday evening, showed Jayapal not only celebrating without a mask but also blowing out her birthday candles – a hazard that health experts have warned could potentially spread coronavirus.

Rashida Tlaib / Instagram

The viral video comes after Jayapal tested positive for coronavirus in January of this year, which she blamed on Republicans not wearing masks.

“I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one,” she tweeted at the time.

“Only hours after Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic—creating a superspreader event ON TOP of a domestic terrorist attack,” she added.

Jayapal further asserted that any member of the U.S. House who refuses to wear a mask should be “fully held accountable” for endangering lives.

“Any Member who refuses to wear a mask should be fully held accountable for endangering our lives because of their selfish idiocy. I’m calling for every single Member who refuses to wear a mask in the Capitol to be fined and removed from the floor by the Sergeant at Arms,” she tweeted.

While I am isolating per the Capitol Physician’s instructions, I will continue to work to the best of my ability because the deep urgency of our many crises is paramount. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 12, 2021

Jayapal’s mask faux-pas comes shortly after San Francisco Mayor London Breed was caught dancing the night away at a nightclub while maskless. In response to the backlash, Breed touted the vaccination status of those in her company, which still violated her city’s policy.

“From my perspective, I was there, I was eating and I was drinking, and I was sitting with my friends and everyone who came in there was vaccinated,” Breed said. “So the fact that we have turned this into a story about being maskless, No: I’m not going to sip and put my mask on, sip and put my mask on, sip and put a mask on, eat and put my mask on.”