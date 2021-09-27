WATCH: Australian Air Force C-17 Cargo Jet Makes Low Level Pass Through City Center

Simon Kent

A Boeing C-17A Globemaster III of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) made a low level pass through the center of Brisbane last week in preparation for the Queensland state capital’s annual Riverfire Festival.

Operating out of its home base at nearby RAAF Base Amberley, the aircraft, serial A41-206, performed a number transits along the Brisbane River and through the central business district at 300ft AGL.

The RAAF released a statement informing locals of the rehearsal flight, explaining the flight paths of the aircraft last seen in public use during the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

UNSPECIFIED - AUGUST 18: In this handout provided by the Australian Department of Defence, Two Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft arrived at Australias main operating base in the Middle East region on Wednesday, 18 August 2021. The aircraft join the locally based Royal Australian Air Force C-130J Hercules and a KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft providing support to Australian and coalition evacuation operations from Kabul. Royal Australian Air Force aircraft and personnel were deployed at short notice to the Middle East region, committed to supporting urgent government efforts to evacuate Australian citizens and visa holders from Afghanistan. (Photo by SGT Glen McCarthy/Australian Department of Defence via Getty Images)

Two Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft arrived at Australia’s main operating base in the Middle East region on Wednesday, 18 August 2021. The aircraft join the locally based Royal Australian Air Force C-130J Hercules and a KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft providing support to Australian and coalition evacuation operations from Kabul. (SGT Glen McCarthy/Australian Department of Defence via Getty)

“Safety, noise management and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of Defence flying activities, and participating squadrons will operate with a view to minimising the impact on local communities,” the statement read.

“The health and safety of all personnel participating in this event is paramount. All Australian Defence Force personnel are required to adhere to state and territory government travel restrictions and health advice. There are a range of COVID-19 risk mitigation measures in place for this exercise.”

A pilot of a C-17 jet in the U.S. Air Force who wished to remain anonymous told Task & Purpose the stunt would never be allowed in the States, calling the videos “insane.”

“If the crew’s timing is off or if they are slow to react, the jet would collide with a building. Very risky,” the pilot said.

