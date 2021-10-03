Over 1,600 people were shot June 2021 through August 2021 in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

CNN reported 1,606 were shot, with 261 of the shooting victims dying from their wounds.

They noted 770 people were killed in Chicago throughout all of 2020 and the city is on track to surpass that number.

John Lausch, U.S. Attorney for the North District of Illinois noted that one of the reasons for the shootings is that offenders do not fear consequences.

Lausch said, “People are emboldened, our violent offenders are, they’re not afraid of getting caught and they’re not afraid of the consequences of when they’re caught.”

CNN points out black victims are predominant, “As of mid-June, the homicide rate for Black Chicagoans was nine times higher than for any other demographic.”

HeyJackass.com notes 2991 people have been shot and wounded in Lightfoot’s Chicago this year, and another 622 have been shot and killed.

Over 90 people were shot and killed in Chicago during the month of September.

Chicago recently placed “Bleeding Control Kits” in certain places in the city, giving gunshot victims “a tourniquet, gauze, shears, gloves and an instruction manual on how to best use,” the Hill reported

