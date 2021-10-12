Fact Check: Psaki Falsely Claims Joe Biden’s $500K Tax Avoidance ‘Debunked’

CLAIM: Reports that President Joe Biden avoided over $500,000 in taxes and could owe back taxes has been “debunked.”

VERDICT: FALSE. The Bidens avoided over $500,000 in payroll taxes by filing as an S-corp; no one has debunked that.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki faced a question from a reporter Tuesday in the briefing room about why Biden, who constantly claims the wealthy have to pay their “fair share,” avoided over $500,000 in taxes, and whether he owes back taxes.

Psaki attempted to dodge the question by claiming that such reports had been “debunked”; she provided no references.

In 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, avoided more than $500,000 in taxes by reporting income as an S corporation rather than as individual taxpayers, thereby dodging Medicare and Obamacare taxes.

The Journal, which studied the Bidens’ tax returns, noted:

Mr. Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, routed their book and speech income through S corporations, according to tax returns the couple released this week. They paid income taxes on those profits, but the strategy let the couple avoid the 3.8% self-employment tax they would have paid had they been compensated directly instead of through the S corporations.