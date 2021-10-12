Alleged Intruder Found Naked, Wounded After Being Shot by Homeowner

An alleged intruder was discovered naked and wounded Tuesday morning at 7 a.m., after being shot about two hours earlier by a homeowner in Perry Township, Ohio.

Dayton247Now points out that the alleged intrusion occurred at a home on Diamond Mill Road.

WHIO reports that the alleged intruder entered the home around 5 a.m. and “began assaulting the homeowners.” One of the homeowners was able to break away during the alleged attack and retrieve a handgun and shoot the suspect, who then ran outside, got into a vehicle, and fled the scene.

When police found the suspect two hours later he was “naked and suffering from a gunshot wound.”

#BREAKING We’re hearing reports of a home invasion turned shooting that took place around 5 this morning in Perry Township. @Alex247Now is at the scene right now and working to gather more information. pic.twitter.com/Nn9Buln8Nn — Dayton 24/7 Now (@dayton247now) October 12, 2021

WDFN notes that the homeowners were taken to the hospital for evaluation, due to the alleged attack on them.

