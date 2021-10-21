Most white working class Americans, as well as many Hispanic Americans, support building a wall along the United States-Mexico border to prevent illegal immigration, a new poll finds.

A Quinnipiac Poll released this week shows that 59 percent of white non-college-educated Americans support continuing to build a border wall, while only 34 percent oppose the plan. Meanwhile, white college-educated Americans oppose a border wall by a 55 percent majority.

White American men support a border wall by a wide margin of 63 percent to only 33 percent opposition. Likewise, American men, regardless of race, support a border wall by a 53 percent majority.

Though a majority of Hispanics said they oppose a border wall, 53 percent – about 4-in-10 – said they support building a wall along the border — a key demographic opening for candidates running on reducing overall immigration to the U.S.

The poll also underscored that building a physical wall, not one made of technological devises as previously proposed by establishment Republicans, is a mainstream GOP policy position. Ninety-one percent of Republicans said they support a border wall, while just seven percent said they oppose it.

Swing voters, similarly, are largely split on the issue, but a plurality, 48 percent, said they support a wall along the border.

The poll comes as President Joe Biden’s administration has wasted $2 billion in American taxpayer money, as of July, to not continue building border wall to prevent illegal immigration. Even in cases where Congress has specifically authorized funding to build a border wall, Biden’s administration has cancelled the construction contracts.

Like past government funding bills, the latest spending measure by Democrats would shift previously allocated border wall funds to agencies other than the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to ensure the money cannot be spent on border wall.

The Quinnipiac Poll surveyed more than 1,300 U.S. adults from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18. and has a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

