President Joe Biden warned of fighting the “root causes” of global warming on Monday, even as he boasted of his presidential travels across the United States.

During a speech in New Jersey, the president recalled his lengthy helicopter trips during the summer to view the damage caused by wildfires in the West and hurricane damage in other parts of the country.

“With my Build Back Better plans we’re gonna address the root cause of ever increasing extreme weather and destruction. The climate crisis. We have a climate crisis,” Biden said.

He continued, “I’ve flown all over this nation, this year, in helicopters…”

The president said wildfires had destroyed areas in the West as big as the entire state of New Jersey.

During his speech, he boasted of personally traveling for millions of miles on Amtrak, and continued promoting rail travel as a solution to reducing pollution.

“I’m a train guy,” Biden said, reemphasizing his plan to spend billions of dollars in rail projects to get vehicles off the road and putting more cargo and passengers on trains.

“During peak periods, when railroads are congested, and rail carriers have more passengers, rail is up to ten times more energy efficient than a person driving,” he said. “Ten times.”

As president, Biden uses Marine One helicopter flights on most weekends to travel from the White House to his home in Delaware or the Camp David presidential retreat.