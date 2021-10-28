Report: New York Attorney General Letitia James to Announce Gubernatorial Bid

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) is planning to announce a gubernatorial bid in the near future, according to three people directly familiar with the plans who spoke to The Associated Press.

James will be joining the crowded field of candidates vying for the position in the wake of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation earlier this year following an independent investigators’ report that found he sexually harassed multiple women and, in so doing, violated state and federal laws.

After Cuomo resigned, then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was elevated to the governor’s role and reportedly has plans to run for the full four-year term next year. Cuomo’s resignation left Democrats without a longtime incumbent to run, leaving room for a crowded primary.

If James enters the race, she will be fighting other prominent Democrats for the Democrat party nomination, only months after she released the damning Cuomo report.

The AP reported that three sources were not publicly authorized to speak on James’s behalf but that there will be an announcement later in the week.

“Attorney General Letitia James has made a decision regarding the governor’s race,” Kimberly Peeler-Allen, a James campaign adviser, said in a statement. “She will be announcing it in the coming days.”

In August, James held a high-dollar fundraiser with Spike Lee at his residence on Martha’s Vineyard to raise money for her reelection campaign.

The fundraiser was reportedly an Olympic Games theme, with gold, silver, and bronze donor levels. The donor lever went as high as $20,000.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.