A total of 129 Republicans have demanded 11 Biden-Harris administration officials resign, according to Punchbowl News on Thursday. Out of the 11 administration officials asked to go, the greatest number of house members and senators have called for Joe Biden’s resignation.

The calls for Biden’s resignation were loudest after the president withdrew from Afghanistan, leaving thousands of Americans behind. The evacuation also left 13 troops dead.

The following 46 senators and house members have demanded Biden’s resignation, according to Punchbowl:

Sen. Josh Hawley, Sen. Joni Ernst, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Rick Scott, Sen. Roger Marshall, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Rep. Ronny Jackson, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Louie Gohmert, Rep. Mariannette Miller Meeks, Rep. Andrew Clyde, Rep. Greg Steube, Rep. Andy Biggs, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Rep. Jody Hice, Rep. Jim Jordan, Rep. John Rutherford, Rep. Lee Zeldin, Rep. Greg Murphy, Rep. Tom Rice, Rep. Byron Donalds, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, Rep. Mike Garcia, Rep. Mike Waltz, Rep. Elise Stefanik, Rep. Brian J. Mast, Rep. Bob Good, Rep. Matthew M. Rosendale Sr., Rep. Barry Moore, Rep. Bill Posey, Rep. Russ Fulcher, Rep. Andy Harris, Rep. Mary E. Miller, Rep. Michael Cloud, Rep. Claudia Tenney, Rep. Jerry L. Carl, Rep. Mo Brooks, Rep. Jeff Duncan, Rep. Steven M. Palazzo, Rep. Scott Perry, Rep. Yvette Herrell, Rep. Debbie Lesko, Rep. Brian Babin, Rep. Mike Johnson, Rep. Ralph Norman

The following five members of Congress have reportedly demanded Vice President Harris’ resignation over her mishandling of the southern border crisis, along with the Afghanistan debacle:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Andy Biggs, Rep. Greg Steube

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also drew fire from 13 congressional members over his failed attempt to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan on its collapse. Those members reportedly include:

Sen. Josh Hawley, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Rep. Barry Moore, Rep. Scott Perry, Rep. Ronny Jackson, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Lee Zeldin, Rep. Jim Banks, Rep. Joe Wilson, Rep. Tim Burchett, Rep. Greg Steube, Rep. Chip Roy

Nine members of Congress have reportedly demanded Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas resign over his failed attempt to secure the southern border:

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Sen. Rick Scott, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rep. Ashley Hinson, Rep. Claudia Tenney, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Rep. Ronny Jackson

Two senators want Attorney General Merrick Garland’s resignation over Garland permitting an FBI probe into parents labeled “domestic terrorists” after protests erupted against indoctrinating children with Critical Race Theory (CRT) in Loudoun County, Virginia:

Sen. Josh Hawley and Sen. Tom Cotton

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also has 21 critics, who have demanded his resignation mostly over his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan:

Sen. Josh Hawley, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Andrew Clyde, Rep. Scott Perry, Rep. Ronny Jackson, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Greg Steube, Rep. Clay Higgins, Rep. Ralph Norman, Rep. Brian Babin, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Rick Crawford, Rep. Morgan Griffith, Rep. Andy Harris, Rep. Jody Hice, Rep. Mary Miller, Rep. Bill Posey, Rep. Matthew Rosendale, Rep. David Schweikert

Joint Chiefs Chair Mark Milley has been requested to resign by 30 members of Congress for the deadly Afghan withdrawal and for going behind former President Trump’s back to negociate with the Communist Chinese. The members are reportedly as follows:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Josh Hawley, Rep. Barry Moore, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Andrew Clyde, Rep. Ronny Jackson, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Greg Steube, Rep. Clay Higgins, Rep. Brian Babin, Rep. Andy Biggs, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Mo Brooks, Rep. Jerry Carl, Rep. Michael Cloud, Rep. Louie Gohmert, Rep. Robert Good, Rep. Morgan Griffith, Rep. Andy Harris, Rep. Diana Harshbarger, Rep. Yvette Herrell, Rep. Jody Hice, Rep. Mary Miller, Rep. Ralph Norman, Rep. Steven Palazzo, Rep. Scott Perry, Rep. Bill Posey, Rep. Matthew Rosendale, Rep. John Rutherford, Rep. Claudia Tenney

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has been reportedly been requested to resign by two congress members over his part in the deadly Afghan evacuation:

Sen. Josh Hawley and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Three other members of the Biden-Harris administration have been asked to depart. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry: Rep. Barry Moore. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: Rep. Ronny Jackson. And Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

