Bill de Blasio: New York City ‘Will Be Ready’ to Vaccinate Children

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) office said on Friday the city “will be ready” to vaccinate children once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gives the clear.

“As soon as the CDC issues guidance for COVID-19 vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds, NYC will be ready,” de Blasio’s office said on Friday.

“Within 48 hours you can get your child vaccinated at ANY City-run site and you can get your child vaccinated at pediatrician offices and pharmacies,” it added:

The promise comes days after a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel recommended Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5-11. The FDA will now determine if it will grant emergency use authorization for the doses for children.

However, as UPI noted, “Fewer than 100 children between 5 and 11 have died from COVID-19 and 8,300 have been hospitalized, said Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the FDA vaccines division, according to the New York Times.”

The mayor’s vow comes as he mandates vaccines across the board. City employees, including first responders, had until Friday at 5:00 p.m. to show proof of at least one shot. Those who failed to do so will be placed on unpaid leave.

That mandate came weeks after the Democrat mayor touted the Key to NYC Pass, requiring private businesses to discriminate against unvaccinated patrons.

“It’s time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life,” he said at the time.