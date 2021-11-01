Former President Donald Trump released a statement Monday, encouraging Virginians to “get out and VOTE” on Tuesday for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin as the race comes to a close.

“Hopefully, everyone will get out and VOTE tomorrow for Glenn Youngkin, who will be a fantastic Governor for the Great State of Virginia,” Trump’s statement said.

Trump added that Youngkin “is a very successful businessman who knows how to make Virginia’s economy,” which he mentioned is currently doing poorly. The former president also said that Youngkin has had his endorsement for a while.

“Glenn believes in FREEDOM, including freedom for parents who want a good education for their children. He is also a strong believer in our now under siege Second Amendment, and loves our Military and our Vets,” Trump continued.

“Everything is on the line in this election, and every MAGA voter should strongly support Glenn Youngkin. We must win bigger than the margin of fraud by flooding the polls with those that believe in America First,” he explained.

He added that Youngkin “will not let you down!”

In a Monday Insider Advantage poll, Youngkin leads over McAuliffe by two points the day before the heavily-watched election. The poll showed 47 percent would be voting for Youngkin and McAuliffe, whom only 45 percent said they would elect. There was also two percent going to a third-party candidate and six percent undecided.

Matt Towry, from Insider Advantage, said that his company noticed a “shift” towards Youngkin and that the turnout would determine the election. He also noted that the six percent who said they were undecided when asked most likely do not plan on voting and “most of the vote is already baked into these numbers.”

