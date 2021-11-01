Resident Retrieves Gun, Shoots Alleged Armed Intruder

An Evans City, Pennsylvania, resident retrieved a gun and shot an alleged armed intruder who entered the home through a basement window Saturday night.

WTAE reports that the incident occurred just around 7:00 p.m.

The Butler Eagle notes that Evans City Seven Fields Regional Police Chief Joe McCombs indicated the alleged intruder, a Pittsburgh resident, went upstairs and held the man and woman at gunpoint after entering through the basement.

The resident responded by grabbing a gun and shooting the alleged intruder.

The wounded suspect was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, and his condition is unknown.

WTAE explains that the resident is fully cooperating with police who are investigating the incident.

