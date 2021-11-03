Democrat Terry McAuliffe Concedes in Virginia Governor’s Race, Congratulates Glenn Youngkin

Democrat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe conceded to Republican governor-elect Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia gubernatorial race on Wednesday morning. His public acknowledgement came after multiple news outlets called the race for his GOP opponent shortly after midnight.

“While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in,” McAuliffe said in a statement. “We must protect Virginia’s great public schools and invest in our students.”

“We must protect affordable health care coverage, raise the minimum wage faster, and expand paid leave so working families have a fighting shot,” he continued. “We must protect voting rights, protect a woman’s right to choose, and, above all else, we must protect our democracy.”

“While there will be setbacks along the way, I am confident that the long term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all,” he added.

McAuliffe, while thanking his family for their support, also congratulated Youngkin on his victory. “I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family.”

Youngkin, who initially came into the race as an underdog, built up momentum in recent months on the campaign trail. He said during his victory speech in the early hours Wednesday morning he will transform the commonwealth from the beginning of his time in office.

“Together, we will change the trajectory of this commonwealth, and, friends, we are going to start that transformation on day one,” Youngkin said.

He continued, “It’s time for Virginia to be the place where everyone wants to live, not leave, a place where the relentless pursuit for a better life for prosperity is not burdened or blocked by self-interested politicians who are more focused on their futures than those they were elected to serve.”

Virginia made history Tuesday by electing now-Lieutenant Governor-elect Winsome Sears — a Republican — by defeating Democrat Hala Ayala in Virginia’s lieutenant governor race and becoming the first black woman to hold statewide office.

In her victory speech Tuesday, she noted the United States had come a long way since the Civil Rights movements while bashing the left for trying to divide Americans. “There are some who want to divide us, and we must not let that happen… In case you haven’t noticed, I’m black, and I’ve been black all my life.”

“It’s a historic night, but I didn’t run to make history — I just wanted to leave it better than I found it,” Sears said, concluding her speech before introducing her Youngkin. “Hold on, Virginia, help is on the way — the cavalry has arrived.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.