Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III (R) filed a lawsuit Thursday in opposition to the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for contractors.

WTVF reports:

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, asserts that President Joe Biden’s administration’s mandatory vaccination requirement is unlawful and unconstitutional. Slatery is joined by the attorneys general of Ohio and Kentucky.

“Unless we intervene, federal contractors in Tennessee will be forced to make sense of the mandate’s many inconsistencies that require their entire workforce be vaccinated or face potential blacklisting and loss of future federal contracts,” Slatery said in a statement. “That is simply unworkable and this lawsuit seeks to stop it.”

