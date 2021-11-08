Melania Trump: ‘Our Futures Are Not Predetermined’

Former first lady Melania Trump spoke at a Log Cabin Republicans’ Spirit of Lincoln gala at Mar-a-Lago on over the weekend, where she received the Spirit of Lincoln Award and delivered a hopeful speech, telling the crowd that in America, “our futures are not predetermined” — a stark contrast from the mentality espoused and embraced by far-left Democrats.

“I am humbled to be selected for this year’s ‘Spirit of Lincoln’ award. Like many of you here, I have always strived to ensure my work highlights and promotes our Nation’s cherished principals of individual liberty and equality,” she said, congratulating other award recipients, including Ric Grenell, former acting director of the United States National Intelligence, who received the Game Changer Award.

“As I look around the room, the word courage comes to mind. It is the courageous spirit within each of you that has brought us together this evening and it is the courageous spirit of Abraham Lincoln, which gives us our guiding light today,” Trump said:

Last night, Log Cabin Republicans presented First Lady @MELANIATRUMP with our annual Spirit of Lincoln Award at Mar-a-Lago for her dedication to our principles. Watch LGBT conservatives explain why the First Lady is a champion and inspiration to our community. Thank you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pP3RVarDLH — Log Cabin Republicans (@LogCabinGOP) November 7, 2021

“As some may know, Lincoln did not lead a privileged childhood. Like many Americans at that time, Lincoln’s family lived in a log cabin where values of hard work and pride in one’s country were absolute,” she said, explaining that the country can draw lessons from Lincoln’s childhood.

His story “teaches us that our beloved Nation is a place where any citizen, regardless of status or background, can pursue and achieve their dreams. It also teaches us that hard work, compassion, and courage are important values to instill in our children from a young age,” she said.

“Lincoln’s story is also an important reminder: Adversity has created some of the most fearless and trailblazing leaders in history,” she continued.

“It is inspiring and reassuring to know that in this country, our futures are not predetermined, and we all have the power to leave a unique mark on the story of America—no matter our backgrounds” Trump said, offering a narrative which stands in stark contrast to that offered by the far left.

The former first lady also spoke about her Be Best campaign, which she said “focused on the well-being of our children and ensuring all children have the tools and resources they need to succeed:

Through Be Best, I amplified legislation and created awareness campaigns that elevated important issues such as Foster Care, Sickle Cell Disease, Social Emotional Learning Techniques, and Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome. Be Best also encouraged individual action, like showing simple acts of kindness, providing care for someone in need, or teaching a life-enriching lesson. When we as adults practice these small deeds, we show our children the positive impact they have within our communities.

“Much like Lincoln’s story, it is my belief that every individual and their experiences are what makes the fabric of our Nation so strong and beautiful,” she continued, adding that humble beginnings “should be seen as building blocks to greatness, rather than road blocks to success”:

Over the years, the Log Cabin and LGBT communities have been pivotal in uniting people and taking a stand against bullies and labels. You have proven how important this community is in American society—and I am so proud of you. I know at times the world feels like it is full of anger but I want you to stay true to yourself—live your most authentic life—and focus on being the best you can be.

“Embrace and empower your courageous spirit. This is what will make the greatest difference at home and around the world,” she added:

Thank you @LogCabinGOP, Liberty Education Forum, @RichardGrenell for a wonderful evening dedicated to celebrating our Nation’s valued principals of equality & diversity for all. It was an honor to receive this year’s Spirit of Lincoln Award. pic.twitter.com/fvtI7nKiPC — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 8, 2021

Upon accepting his award, Grenell called it a “truly historic moment,” thanking former President Trump, whom he called the “greatest president who has ever lived.”

Per the Log Cabin Republicans’ press release, Grenell’s award, the Game Changer Award, “is presented to an individual who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to effectively champion the cause of LGBT conservatives and substantially improve the trajectory of our movement.”

Ambassador Richard Grenell is the recipient of this year’s Game Changer Award for both his visible role in the Trump Administration as the first openly gay man to serve in a cabinet-level position and his subsequent advocacy for the Log Cabin Republicans. His role championing President Trump’s campaign to end the criminalization of homosexuality internationally marks a significant commitment from the United States to protect the lives of LGBT individuals across the globe.

“I stand here tonight on the shoulders of so many of you in this room,” he said.

Former President Trump also lavished praise on Grenell, telling the crowd of hundreds, “There’s been no better spokesman, not just for the people in this room, but for the people in our country.”