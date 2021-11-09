Activist Shannon Watts: ‘Gun Safety Training Does Not Make Kids Safer’

Gun control activist and Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts is criticizing a Cincinnati charter school’s efforts to teach students “gun safety.”

WLWT reports that DAMPE Community School principal Tonjarene Bronston pointed to the violence ravaging many of the neighborhoods in which her students live, noting, “Grief can turn into anger, and when you’re angry, you just go out without thinking, and you go to your friend and get a gun or go to the streets and get a gun, and [think] ‘now I’m just angry, so I’m going to do something to somebody.'”

As a result, this year the school is teaching “some students as young as fourth-grade… basic gun safety right in the classroom.”

While Bronston believes that the “gun safety” courses can save lives, gun control proponent Shannon Watts claims that teaching the courses is an example of “indoctrination” rather than education.

On November 8, 2021, Watts tweeted, “Hey Ohio: This is called indoctrination, not education. Studies show gun safety training DOES NOT MAKE KIDS SAFER.”

She instead wants the focus to be on parental gun storage.

Watts’ criticism of “gun safety” training comes even as she refers to her fellow gun control proponents as “gun safety activists.”

