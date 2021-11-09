White House Still Unclear When Joe Biden Will Get a Physical

The White House remains elusive about the timing of a physical exam for President Joe Biden, as more Americans question his physical and mental health.

The White House previously said last May Biden would get a physical before the end of the year and in October, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said it would be “soon.”

Biden will turn 79 on November 20.

Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday she had no update about an upcoming physical for the president.

“I don’t have anything for you,” she said, when asked by reporters for an update during the daily briefing.

She also could not confirm that the physical would happen before the end of the year.

“That is going to happen and once it does we will be transparent about it,” she said, adding, “We will make sure to get this done and share it with all of you when it happens.”

Biden’s last physical health checkup that included information shared with the public was in December 2019, when he was 77.

Since becoming president, Biden has publicly demonstrated signs of fatigue as his political opponents continue questioning his cognitive and mental abilities.

A recent Rasmussen poll showed that 58 percent of voters believe that Joe Biden is not “physically and mentally” up to the job of being president of the United States.

After the president fell three times on the stairs of Air Force One in March, the White House reassured Americans the president was “just fine” and “doing 100 percent.”

In May, Psaki also defended the president’s physical health during the daily press briefing.

“I can tell you, having traveled with him a fair amount, sometimes he’s hard to keep up with,” she said.

The White House / YouTube