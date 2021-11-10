White House deputy press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has taken over the duties for press secretary Jen Psaki during her absence but she appears unable to answer even the most basic questions from reporters.

During the press briefing on Tuesday, Jean-Pierre replied to questions 22 times with variations of a phrase telling reporters she just didn’t have anything for them during the press conference on Tuesday.

The White House will not hold a briefing for reporters on Wednesday as the president travels to Baltimore to promote his infrastructure deal.

Psaki has not held a press briefing since October 27th, as she and her family contracted the coronavirus.