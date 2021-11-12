Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) partied maskless this week, popping into a reelection fundraiser for a fellow Democrat.

The event featured dozens of maskless individuals in an enclosed room, some of whom posed for pictures cheek-to-cheek. Meanwhile, New York continues to force 2-year-olds to mask up.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much to everyone who came out to our re-election fundraiser last night—including surprise special guest @chuckschumer!!” New York Assembly member Emily Gallagher said in a tweet, providing a handful of pictures of the event.

One photo showed dozens of persons who appear to be Democrats gathered in an enclosed room, none of whom appeared to be wearing masks. In another photo, Gallagher blatantly ignored social distancing guidelines and posed cheek-to-cheek with a woman who stuck her tongue out for the photo. Other photos showed Schumer standing among a group of people without a mask on and posing for a photo:

A few more photos from a very fun night. pic.twitter.com/iWIbmUHu8y — Emily Gallagher (@EmilyAssembly) November 12, 2021

The majority leader’s blatant display of hypocrisy comes as no surprise, given the fact that he demonstratively tossed aside all concerns for the Chinese coronavirus last year after the establishment media declared Joe Biden the victor of the presidential race. At the time, Schumer infamously celebrated with massive groups of people, oftentimes without his mask:

“Now we take Georgia, then we change the world,” Chuck Schumer via @StatusCoup pic.twitter.com/JMtGPzgZUH — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 7, 2020

Sen. Chuck Schumer is celebrating at Grand Army Plaza with hundreds of people. “Our long fight is over,” he tells the growing crowd pic.twitter.com/tmS6x3vw0g — Josefa Velásquez (@J__Velasquez) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, New York State continues to force 2-year-olds to wear masks. In September, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced that face coverings would be required at state-regulated child care facilities, applying to staff, visitors, and children as young as two.

“For children under 12 who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, masks are the best line of defense against COVID-19 infection,” Hochul said at the time.

“This new mask requirement ensures that children in our child care facilities receive the same protection as children in our schools,” she added.

Similarly, New York City is requiring everyone to wear masks in “some settings.” In a Q&A, the city states that “children over age 2 must wear a mask in the same places adults must wear them.”