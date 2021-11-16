The Club for Growth PAC endorsed Tuesday Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) to primary David McKinley (R-WV), who voted for the $1.2 trillion so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh said in a statement:

Rep. David McKinley betrayed his West Virginia constituents when he voted for Biden’s $1.5 trillion tax and spend bill last week, and we are proud to endorse Rep. Alex Mooney, a principled, pro-growth conservative. While McKinley has repeatedly sided with liberals, Mooney has shown he is a consistent conservative that can be trusted, which is why he has the support of Club for Growth PAC as well as conservatives in West Virginia and across America.

The Club noted that Mooney has an 87 percent lifetime rating on the Club for Growth Foundation congressional scorecard, while McKinley only has a 51 percent. Mooney hopes to unseat McKinley in West Virginia’s second district.

ENDORSED: @club4growth PAC is proud to endorse @MooneyforWV! Unlike his opponent who voted for @JoeBiden’s radical “infrastructure” bill, Mooney is a principled, pro-growth conservative who will fight for taxpayers. #WV02 #WVpol pic.twitter.com/MjG3T9VVt2 — Club for Growth (@club4growth) November 16, 2021

This marks the first challenger endorsement the Club for Growth has made against one of the “13 Republican Betrayers” who voted for the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill, otherwise known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The 13 House Republicans who voted to pass the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill include:

John Katko (R-NY) Don Bacon (R-NE) Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) Fred Upton (R-MI) Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) Don Young (R-AK) Tom Reed (R-NY) Chris Smith (R-NJ) Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) David McKinley (R-WV)

This week, Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) told Breitbart News that it was “disheartening” to see Republicans vote for the bipartisan bill, which enabled the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act.

“It’s extremely disheartening to see some of my Republican colleagues vote in favor of this legislation and pave the way for Democrats’ upcoming $1.75 trillion ‘Build Back Broke’ boondoggle,” Rosendale said. “These Republicans are responsible for the consequences of not just the so-called infrastructure bill they supported, but the disastrous reconciliation bill as well.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.