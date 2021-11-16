Report: Liz Cheney and John Katko Celebrate Being ‘RINOs’

Democrat-aligned Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep. John Katko (R-NY) on Monday celebrated being publicly called “RINOs.”

According to a Bloomberg reporter, Cheney and Katko passed one another outside the House chamber. Cheney shouted at Katko, “Hey, it’s the RINO!”

“Takes one to know one,” Katko replied, acknowledging their political opposition to American First Republicanism.

Katko, the ranking member on the House’s Homeland Security Committee, is one of 13 Republicans facing criticism for backing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law Monday.

Katko’s vote was instrumental in unlocking the infrastructure bill from Democrat infighting, relieving pressure on the Biden-Harris administration. As a result, several House Republicans have demanded the 13 enabling members be stripped of their committee assignments.

Katko’s Democrat-like voting record is not confined to infrastructure. Katko also voted to impeach former President Donald Trump during his trial in February 2021.

Meanwhile, the Wyoming Republican Party voted Saturday to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican. The vote was won on a thin margin of two votes, 31 to 29.

As the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney has been helping Democrats for some time. Cheney voted to impeach Trump and voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress.

Cheney suffered a damaging rebuke in May from the Republican caucus and was removed from House leadership. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) replaced Cheney as GOP conference chair. The conference chair is largely responsible for raising money and managing donors’ expectations.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø