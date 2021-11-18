Democrats Block Motion to Strip Amnesty from Build Back Better

House Democrats blocked a Republican motion to strip the Build Back Better Act of its amnesty provisions, which House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) called the “Democrats’ Socialist Spending Spree.”

If the Republicans had defeated the previous question on H. Res. 803, which is the rule for considering the Build Back Better Act, the House GOP planned to amend the rule by putting forth an amendment offered by Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to strip the legislation of amnesty for illegal immigrants.

In a press release, Scalise said, “Democrats want to grant of amnesty to millions of people living in the country illegally. CBO estimates that their bill will provide nearly a half trillion dollars in benefits to illegal immigrants over the next 20 years.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, “The amnesty would allow close to seven million illegal aliens — and potentially more — to get green cards and after five years begin applying for naturalized citizenship.”

The vote to move forward with H. Res. 803 was passed along strict party lines, 220 – 210.

The Previous Question was Ordered – 220 Yeas, 210 Nays — Republican Cloakroom (@RepCloakroom) November 19, 2021

The House is expected to pass the Build Back Better Act on Thursday night.