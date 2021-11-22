House Democrats Rake in Donor Cash in Uphill Battle to Hold Majority

The House Democrat campaign arm raked in more campaign donations in October than the Republicans as they embark on an uphill battle to hold the party’s slim majority.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the campaign arm for the House Democrats, brought in $11.7 million in October, according to the latest Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings — roughly two million more than its Republican counterpart.

The Republican National Campaign Committee (NRCC) brought in $9.8 million, according to the latest Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

Overall, the DCCC outraised the NRCC in the first ten months of the year. The latest filing showed that the DCCC raised $118,157,460 while the NRCC raised $114,844,834.

However, the Republicans edged out the Democrats with cash on hand. The NRCC’s filing showed that the committee has $67,695,442 on hand, with the Democrats showing $67,570,154 on hand. Both of the committees have zero debt.

All 435 members in the House are up for reelection, and 17 Democrat members have already announced they are retiring or running for a different position, such as the Senate or in a local or state election — with more expected to announce retirement. Many of those members include many close confidants to Nancy Pelosi and committee chairs.

Heading into the election year, many polls have cast doubt on the Democrats’ ability to win elections since Republicans in the generic polls have dominated. Numerous polls have shown Republicans beating Democrats in a generic ballot leading up to the election when respondents say who they would elect to represent them as Democrats continue to pass partisan agenda items, such as the infrastructure package and the reconciliation bill.

The Republicans have also gotten help from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA). His last filing showed a record-breaking fundraising total of $57.8 million banked for the House Republicans, which he did in the first nine months of 2021. McCarthy, at the time, touted his ability to raise vast sums of money with 13 months remaining before the election.

Breitbart News has tracked the Democrats’ midterm chances and struggles to find new candidates willing to run for office and face public scrutiny. The Democrat party has continued to be unsuccessful in finding some recruits to face tough elections, as many incumbents are planning their House exits.

Politico outlined that the Democrats will also be facing redistricting and noted how the Democrats spent their last two elections (2018 and 2020) bragging about unseating members in red districts that have become more competitive in recent years. “Now, Republicans are about to make many of those targets disappear from the battlefield entirely,” Politico stated.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.