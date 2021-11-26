Black Friday shoppers are back at it this year, nearly two years after the Chinese coronavirus rocked the world, which made last year’s holiday season a bit more unconventional.

Despite lingering concerns of the virus, as well as the widespread emergence of online deals and specials, many Americans still went out for their annual tradition of in-person shopping on Black Friday, forming lines at outlets, malls, and big-box retailers. While many images suggest it is not quite the hustle and bustle of years past, there are lines, crowds, and shoppers out there eager to snag a deal, demonstrating what seems to be a long-awaited state of pre-pandemic normalcy.

Crowds were even seen in New York City, once the U.S. epicenter of virus, with long lines forming outside of Macy’s Herald Square, early Friday morning:

Black Friday is back! Lines return on shopping's busiest day https://t.co/KLmb5pkTcv pic.twitter.com/gJ5E3wymPW — New York Post (@nypost) November 26, 2021

More:

Hundreds of people waited in line outside of Target in D'Iberville for Black Friday deals. Some electronics and game consoles are hard to come by this year, prompting a lot of early risers. Overall, shoppers say 2021 had one of the smallest crowds in recent years. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/OU0Zlsilsk — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) November 26, 2021

The doors are open at Bass Pro Shop in Olathe and shoppers are buying a little bit of everything! From clothing to fishing poles! Not super busy, no lines to wait in. @KSHB41 #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/iBELcyybhZ — Jordan Betts (@JordanBettsTV) November 26, 2021

Here’s a look at @HomeDepot in Elk Grove the moment they opened their doors at 6am on this chilly #BlackFriday! The first man in line, Marvin Payne, told me he showed up to buy poinsettias for his wife, a tradition he does every year. ❤️ @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/SbjNgc5loc — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) November 26, 2021

Lines already forming in front of CBS Bahamas and ALIV at the Southwest Plaza of people who wish to take advantage of Black Friday sales. pic.twitter.com/kIb34x0X2b — OURnews Bahamas (@OurNewsRev) November 26, 2021

LOOK AT THOSE LINES! #BlackFriday is back in full swing this year at the Norfolk Premium Outlets. @WTKR3 has you covered all day as you do your holiday shopping at https://t.co/3ZxyfPLGsK ️ pic.twitter.com/Efk2KGH0Hc — Penny Kmitt (@pennylikeacoin) November 26, 2021

In-person Black Friday shopping is back in the Kansas City metro. Reporter @MMobleyKCTV5 is live at 6 at a local major retailer that's already seeing long lines and large crowds this morning. https://t.co/eWLioWzTZx pic.twitter.com/RnoMRT0N31 — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) November 26, 2021

The National Retail Federation said it expects more than 158 million shoppers between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, predicting that “64 percent of Black Friday shoppers this year are more likely to shop in-stores,” according to WEAR-TV.