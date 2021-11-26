Black Friday Back in Full Swing as Shoppers Venture Out Around the Country

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WALMART - Walmart customers shop deals on toys in America's Best Toy Shop during Walmart's Black Friday store event on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Bentonville, Ark. (Gunnar Rathbun/AP Images for Walmart)
Gunnar Rathbun/AP Images for Walmart
Hannah Bleau

Black Friday shoppers are back at it this year, nearly two years after the Chinese coronavirus rocked the world, which made last year’s holiday season a bit more unconventional.

Despite lingering concerns of the virus, as well as the widespread emergence of online deals and specials, many Americans still went out for their annual tradition of in-person shopping on Black Friday, forming lines at outlets, malls, and big-box retailers. While many images suggest it is not quite the hustle and bustle of years past, there are lines, crowds, and shoppers out there eager to snag a deal, demonstrating what seems to be a long-awaited state of pre-pandemic normalcy.

Crowds were even seen in New York City, once the U.S. epicenter of virus, with long lines forming outside of Macy’s Herald Square, early Friday morning:

The National Retail Federation said it expects more than 158 million shoppers between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, predicting that “64 percent of Black Friday shoppers this year are more likely to shop in-stores,” according to WEAR-TV.

