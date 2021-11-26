Blue States Experience Massive Coronavirus Surge in Last Two Weeks

Blue states, some of which had the most restrictive requirements in the country throughout the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, are experiencing massive surges of the virus as the holiday season arrives, prompting some to reimplement mitigation strategies and keep others in place.

Michigan is reporting one of the biggest surges in the nation, experiencing a daily average of 8,457 cases, or 85 per 100,000, according to the New York Times‘ tracker. That reflects an 88 percent increase in cases in the last 14 days alone. This week, the federal government agreed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) request to send “two medical teams to local hospitals to relive doctors and nurses as they treat COVID-19 and other patients” amid the surge.

Pennsylvania, under Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D) leadership, is seeing a daily average of 6,251 cases, or 49 per 100,000. That reflects an increase of 40 percent over the last two weeks as well.

Similarly, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) New York is reporting a daily average of 6,666 cases, or 34 per capita. That reflects an increase of 37 percent in the last 14 days.

While neighboring New Jersey is faring slightly better, reporting 25 cases per 100,000, or a daily average of 2,183 cases, that still reflects an increase of 61 percent over the same time period.

Meanwhile, Illinois, one of the few states with a statewide mask mandate in place, is reporting a daily average of 4,661 cases, or 34 per 100,000. That reflects an increase of 86 percent in the last two weeks.

The Sunshine State, whose Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) stood against longterm lockdowns, continues to have the lowest coronavirus rate per capita in the nation, sitting at six. That reflects a two percent decrease in cases over the last two weeks.