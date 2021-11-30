Nolte: Porch Package Thefts Explode 36 Percent in 2021

“A recent survey found that a staggering 210 million packages vanished from porches across the US over the past 12 months,” reports the New York Post.

“Safewise found that a mind-boggling 64.1% of Americans have been victims of package theft in the last year — a 36% increase from the prior year, according to the survey.”

Additionally, a whopping “53.5% had multiple parcels snatched during that period.”

Here’s a list of the top-ten cities with “the highest likelihood of package jacking.”

With a single exception, see if you can spot a common theme:

Democrat-run Denver, Colorado Democrat-run San Francisco, California Democrat-run Salt Lake City, Utah Democrat-run Seattle, Washington Democrat-run San Antonio, Texas Democrat-run Austin, Texas Democrat-run Portland, Oregon Republican-run Greenville, South Carolina Democrat-run Raleigh, North Carolina Democrat-run Hartford, Connecticut.

More:

Amazon deliveries constituted a whopping 53.9% of thefts, with FedEx coming in a distant second with 15.5% of parcels and UPS in third with 11%. Meanwhile, more than half of all the swiped parcels are valued at between $50 and $200. Experts attribute the spike in thievery to the fact that people are increasingly shopping from home amid the COVID-19 crisis. Per the same survey, 39% of respondents claim “they have packages delivered several times a week (up 12 points from last year).” Meanwhile, “72% of Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic has made them more concerned about porch piracy (up 9 points from last year),” according to the study.

This is what happens in a Democrat-run city that tolerates lawlessness, a city where left-wing district attorneys, Democrats, and the corporate media not only encourage property crime (looting, riots, etc) as a form of “social justice,” but release and release and release one violent criminal after another.

Ask yourself, other than an internal moral compass, why would someone not steal a package sitting on a porch?

What’s to stop them?

The thief knows he’s unlikely to get caught. The thief knows that even if he is caught, nothing will happen to him. And thanks to Democrats and the media, the thief can overcome the moral compass issue by convincing himself the thievery is an act of equity, or wealth redistribution, or social justice.

Removing penalties is de facto legalization, and all over the country, Democrats are legalizing theft by refusing to do anything about it. And the results are seen with these waves of brazen shoplifting sprees on top of the flash mobs that practically empty these stores— and almost all of this is occurring in cities run by Democrats.

Keep voting for Democrats, dummies. Boy, you really are owning us MAGAtards!

