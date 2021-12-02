Chris Cuomo Says He’s Hurting: Calls CNN Suspension ‘Embarrassing’

Erstwhile CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said Wednesday he was hurting and never meant to compromise any colleagues by giving his brother advice before admitting his suspension was “embarrassing.”

He addressed his indefinite suspension on his SiriusXM show, “Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo,” NBC reports.

“Hey everybody. It’s Chris Cuomo. Let’s get after it,” he said at the top of the program. The broadcaster then addressed the issue of the day:

Quick note about the obvious. I’ve been suspended from CNN. … You know this already. It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing, but I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past. I mean it. It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues. And do anything but help. I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process […] So I’m not going to talk about this any more than that. So for right now, let’s just get after it, and there’s plenty to do on that score.

As Breitbart News reported, CNN suspended Cuomo on Tuesday after an investigation by the New York Attorney General Letitia James.

She set out in detail how he helped his then embattled brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, defend himself against a series of sexual misconduct allegations.

Shortly after hearing the news that CNN suspended Chris Cuomo “indefinitely” for allegedly aiding his brother’s efforts to discredit his #MeToo accusers, former President Trump declared, “Fredo is gone!” https://t.co/poDOMQVhvu — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 1, 2021

James released text messages between Cuomo and Melissa DeRosa, the former governor’s top aide, that showed Cuomo used his media sources to dig up information on his brother’s sexual harassment accusers.

The investigation raised “serious questions” about Cuomo’s conduct, the left-wing network said in a statement this week.

Andrew Cuomo, who was facing the possibility of impeachment, resigned in August. He has denied any wrongdoing.