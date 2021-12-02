Jim Jordan: ‘Real America Is Done’ with the Coronavirus

“Real America is done” with the Chinese coronavirus, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said on Thursday as Biden administration officials gear up to offer what has been dubbed as their “winter” strategy to combat the virus.

“Real America is done with #COVID19. The only people who don’t understand that are Fauci and Biden,” he said as the Biden administration prepares to introduce its latest strategy to combat the virus:

Real America is done with #COVID19. The only people who don’t understand that are Fauci and Biden. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 2, 2021

The Biden administration is expected to launch its winter strategy on Thursday, which will reportedly include urging Americans to get booster shots, as well as implementing more restrictive requirements for international travelers. According to NPR, Biden will “extend the requirement to wear masks on planes and public transportation to March 18.”

He will lay out his plan during a 1:40 p.m. Eastern speech at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Meanwhile, White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci continued to push vaccinations and booster shots during Wednesday’s press briefing, positioning those moves as the most effective way to combat the virus. Notably, the first case of the omicron variant in the U.S. occurred in a fully vaccinated individual.

While vaccines were originally pitched as a way for Americans to return to the days of pre-pandemic normalcy, the administration continues to push social distancing and masking, even for fully vaccinated individuals.

“We know what we need to do to protect people,” Fauci said:

Get vaccinated if you’re not already vaccinated, get boosted if you’ve been vaccinated for more than six months with an mRNA or two months with J&J, and all the other things we’ve been talking about — getting your children vaccinated, masking in indoor congregate settings, et cetera.

Even former President Barack Obama is going to bat for the Biden administration, urging individuals to get the booster shot:

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine before June, now is the time to get a booster shot. All adults are eligible for the booster—just go to https://t.co/k4jKpPT5qo to find a vaccine and booster location near you. pic.twitter.com/wx4e4cshC2 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 1, 2021

On Wednesday, Fauci suggested the definition of fully vaccinated “could change” to include only those who have received the booster.