San Francisco Archbishop: ‘Abortion Is at the Same Level of Lynching,’ Roe v. Wade Must Fall

The Archbishop of San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone, is hoping that the U.S. Supreme Court will reverse its Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion on demand legal nationwide in 1973 — and argues church teachings hold all life should be protected, including the lives of the unborn.

SCOTUS heard oral arguments on Wednesday in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization challenging a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks gestation.

“Cordileone — like he did on same-sex marriage a decade ago — is prepared to continue to lead the national political fight against abortion, including by challenging the two most powerful Democrats in the country, both of whom happen to be fellow Catholics – President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

In an interview with America, the Jesuit Review, Cordileone was asked about his homily named after Jeremiah 1:5, “Before I Formed You in the Womb I Knew You,” which explains his stance on abortion.

“You say it’s a pre-eminent issue because everything else is built on it,” the interviewer said.

“I hear criticism from some people that ‘the bishops are laser-focused on abortion; it’s the only thing that’s important to them; everything is invested there,’” Cordileone said. “Well, first of all, in terms of investment, the church invests far more resources in programs to give immediate assistance to the poor than it does for the cause of respect for life in the womb.”

“But, as you said, abortion is pre-eminent,” Cordileone said. “It’s difficult to compare abortion to racism per se or immigration per se because racism is an attitude, and it’s an attitude that manifests itself in different ways, some less serious and some more serious. So a racial slur is racist. It’s wrong, but it’s not as bad as segregation, which is not as bad as lynching.”

“We’re horrified to think that this was tolerated and condoned in the pre-civil rights South, right?” Cordileone said. “Well, abortion is at the same level of lynching because they both involve the killing of innocent human beings.”

The case is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, No. 19-1392 in the Supreme Court of the United States.

