Nolte: Top Ten-Percenter Rashida Tlaib Demands Taxpayers Pay Her Student Loans

Rashida Tlaib (D-Entitled) is in the top ten percent of income earners and still wants taxpayers to pay off her student loans.

This is really something…

Rep. @RashidaTlaib: "I worked full time, Monday through Friday, and took weekend classes to get my law degree. And still, close to $200,000 in debt. And I still owe over $70,000 and most of it was interest." pic.twitter.com/STGxo70JlS — The Hill (@thehill) December 5, 2021

This shameless deadbeat earns $174,000 per year as a sitting congresswoman. She’s been in Congress for almost four years, which means she made nearly $700,000, and she still wants Joe Taxpayer to pay her student loans.

If you make $174,000 a year in America, you are safely in the top ten percent.

This shameless crybaby is bringing home $14,500 per month — per month! — and she wants the rest of us to pay off her student loans.

“I worked full time, Monday through Friday, and took weekend classes to get my law degree. And still, close to $200,000 in debt,” she whined. “And I still owe over $70,000, and most of it was interest.”

Well, then pay it off!

You got the money!

What are you doing with that $14,500 per month?

Where’s all that money going?

This woman is 45-years-old, she’s earned almost three-quarters of a million dollars over the last few years, and she still hasn’t paid off her loans?

She’s still paying so little on the principle the interest has accrued to $70,000?

How stupid is this woman?

I wasn’t making half what Tlaib does now when my wife and I bought our house. Nevertheless, to avoid being gouged on all the interest that accrues over a 30-year mortgage, we poured as much money into the mortgage as we could and ended up paying off the house in seven years, which saved us a fortune in the interest we would have paid otherwise.

THIS is today's Democrat Party. THESE are the values the Democrat Party stands for. https://t.co/7SZ5zVI2Y3 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 29, 2021

This is how grownups do things. This is how adults manage their money.

Naturally, this woman-baby adds all kinds of emotional blackmail to her deadbeat plea…

“And guess what? I didn’t go to the for-profit [jobs] entities, I went to legal aid, I worked at the nonprofit organization,” she boasts, “fighting for the right to breathe clean air, to fight for the worker that was getting their wage taken and stolen from their employer. I went and worked on immigrant rights and so much more.”

Well, your childish choices are not my problem.

You have obligations, lady. And these obligations you entered into voluntarily. And what adults do, is take care of their obligations and only then go off and save the world, or whatever.

Dear Leftist Radicals:

Learn economics!

Signed, We the Peoplehttps://t.co/ihy8vmmZHN — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 6, 2021

What a baby, this Jew-hating Squad Member is, what a simpering, entitled, smug little baby.

Well, yes, I voluntarily took out those loans. Well, yes, I voluntarily took jobs that would make it impossible to pay off those loans. Well, yes, I currently earn more than 90 percent of taxpayers. Well, yes, I earn $14,500 a month. But the taxpayers should still pay my freight because I’m a Very Special Deadbeat.

Tlaib is the poster child against Student Loan Forgiveness. America’s elite, those with a college degree (I don’t have one), are demanding those without a degree pay their bills for them. We make less money than they do, and they still want us to pay their bills.

