Pelosi Staffer Who Mask Shamed Republicans Out at Speaker’s Office

Robyn Patterson, the aide to Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) who mask shamed Republican hill staffers hours before Breitbart News caught her boss going maskless at a crowded indoor event in Washington DC, has left the Speaker’s office for a new role just days after the Breitbart scoop.

Patterson worked as a deputy communications director for Rep. Pelosi, will leave the Speaker’s office and take up a position as deputy public affairs director at the U.S. Department of Commerce, Politico reports:

SCOOP — BRITTANY CAPLIN, the press secretary and deputy director of public affairs at Commerce, is joining the White House’s press team as an assistant press secretary, a source told us. She will focus on the administration’s economic portfolio including the Small Business Administration, labor, housing, broadband, data privacy and semiconductors. She previously has worked at the electric vehicle technology company Proterra and the Commerce Department during the Obama administration, per her LinkedIn. ROBYN PATTERSON, deputy communications director for Speaker NANCY PELOSI, will succeed Caplin at Commerce. She previously worked at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. (Fun fact: deputy press secretary ANDREW BATES hired Patterson on HILLARY CLINTON’s 2016 campaign and she worked with rapid response director MIKE GWIN on RICH CORDRAY’s 2018 campaign in Ohio).

On the same day that Rep. Pelosi was caught without her mask in an indoor event, in violation of President Biden’s guidelines, Patterson tweeted “now that Omicron has emerged, I wonder if any Republican Hill staffers regret embracing anti-mask sentiment as a personality trait.”

At the time, Breitbart News asked Patterson if she felt strongly enough about mask mandates to walk away from Pelosi’s office, in light of her boss violating the Biden-sanctioned guidelines. Patterson did not reply.

