Minnesota’s Second Congressional District Republican candidate Tyler Kistner slammed Democrat Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) for using the proxy vote rule due to the “ongoing public health emergency” and, the same day, promoting the so-called bipartisan infrastructure package with President Joe Biden in her district. The very next day, she voted in person and then attended an NBA game in Washington, DC.

“Earlier this month it was discovered that Congresswoman Angie Craig claimed she was unable to attend two separate votes, instead voting by proxy on H.R. 4026 and H.R. 550 due to the ‘ongoing public health emergency,'” Kistner wrote in a statement. “However … Craig attended an event in Minnesota with President Joe Biden and his sinking approval rating in Minnesota to promote their flawed policies.”

“The next day Angie Craig was seen sitting in courtside seats at an NBA game in Washington DC with Congressman Dean Phillips and Maryland Congressman David Trone,” Kistner continued. “Angie Craig continues to abuse the rules to avoid her duties serving the people by properly representing Minnesotans in the Second Congressional District.”

Kistner declared that if he is elected as the district’s next congressman, he would “always put the interests of Minnesotans first by being a servant leader doing the job I was elected to do.”

The Republican is running for a second time against Craig, hoping to unseat her in the rematch. Kistner spent nine years in the Marine Corps serving the county overseas.

Breitbart News reported on Monday that Craig claimed she could not attend necessary House votes in person last week, on November 30, due to the “ongoing public health emergency” but, she was still able to promote the so-called bipartisan infrastructure package with President Joe Biden when he visited her district on the same day.

It was wonderful to welcome @POTUS to #MN02 today to discuss just how much the bipartisan infrastructure package will benefit our local communities. Now, it’s back to Washington to continue our hard work #ForThePeople. pic.twitter.com/3QsMQZUd85 — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) December 1, 2021

Craig had authorized Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) to cast her vote in the House while she was “unable” to be there in person.

The very next day, on December 1, as Breitbart News reported, the congresswoman voted in-person for all roll call votes, according to a spokesperson. Then, later that evening, Craig posted a picture of herself with other lawmakers, maskless, indoors, at an NBA game at DC’s Capital One Arena.

In the last election cycle, Kistner lost by roughly two percent, but due to a third-party candidate, Craig was still unable to obtain more than 50 percent of the vote. Kistner’s campaign touted how he outperformed former President Donald Trump in the district by eight percent and was about to raise “just under $3,000,000 in 2020 despite a late entry into the race.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.