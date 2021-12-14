Matt Gaetz Introduces National ‘Stand Your Ground’ Self-Defense Bill

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) introduced national “Stand Your Ground” legislation Monday to protect Americans’ ability to defend themselves when under attack.

WFLA reports Gaetz put out a press release on the legislation, saying, “Like Kyle Rittenhouse, every American has the right to defend their life from an attacker. If someone tries to kill you, you should have the right to return fire and preserve your life. Let’s reaffirm in law what exists in our Constitution and in the hearts of our fellow Americans. Abolish the legal duty of retreat everywhere.”

Gaetz’s legislation, the Stand Your Ground Act of 2021, says:

A person is justified in using, threatening, or attempting to use deadly force if he or she reasonably believe that using, threatening, or attempting to use such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself or another or to prevent the imminent commission of a forcible felony. A person who uses, threatens, or attempts to use deadly force in accordance with this paragraph does not have a duty to retreat and has the right to stand your ground if the person using, threatening, or attempts to use the deadly force is not engaged in a criminal activity and is in a place where he or she have a right to be.

The legislation is based on Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” statute.

WFLA notes that Gaetz’s push is joined by “Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Greg Steube (R-FL), and Randy Weber (R-TX).”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.