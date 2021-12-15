Four Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents allegedly had sex with prostitutes while on an overseas assignment, according to an investigation by the U.S. Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General (OIG).

The OIG investigation reported:

The OIG substantiated allegations against six FBI officials as follows. The OIG investigation found that four FBI officials solicited, procured, and accepted commercial sex overseas, and that a fifth FBI official solicited commercial sex overseas, in violation of DOJ and FBI policies.

Four of the five officials “lacked candor” during interviews and polygraph examinations under the OIG’s investigation. One agent lied to the OIG “when the official denied having engaged in sex acts with a prostitute.”

Further, three of the FBI agents “may also have failed to report unofficial contacts with foreign nationals.”

One agent gave another agent “a package containing approximately 100 white pills” to deliver to a foreign law enforcement officer, according to Tuesday’s report.

The agents’ names, the dates, and the foreign countries involved were not made public. However, of the five officials accused of misconduct, “two resigned, two retired and one was removed.”

The OIG’s report on the agent’s violation of FBI sex policy comes two weeks after recent Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) documents revealed CIA staffers were never prosecuted for numerous child sex crimes.

In addition to the agents who violated the FBI’s sex policies, the investigation uncovered a sixth agent who committed misconduct by failing to report suspected violations of Justice Department guidelines.

After completing the investigation, the OIG provided its report to the FBI “for appropriate action.”

“We have already completed numerous measures during the OIG’s investigation to ensure this type of behavior does not happen again,” the FBI said. “We will not tolerate these few individuals, who chose to disregard their oath and the public we serve, tarnishing the good work the rest of the FBI accomplishes each and every day.”