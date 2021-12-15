Joe Biden: Inflation ‘Gonna Cost Santa Some Money’ This Christmas

President Joe Biden joked about inflation and supply chain disruptions on Wednesday, admitting it would “cost Santa some money” to get gifts out to children this year.

Biden was asked by a South Carolina local news anchor, News19’s Darci Strickland, in an interview about whether inflation and supply chains would be a problem for Christmas shoppers.

“Well, they’re not gonna be, you’re gonna, the problem is they’re going to be available, it’s gonna cost you money. It’s gonna cost Santa some money,” Biden said with a chuckle.

Biden blamed inflation on supply chain disruptions but claimed he had already made progress on the issue.

“We still have to do more, but there’s significantly more product out there for people to be able to go out and buy their Christmas gifts,” he said.

The president also commented on December 1 that there was no way he could guarantee that Americans would be able to get the gifts they needed for Christmas.

“I can’t promise that every person will get every gift they want on time,” Biden said. “Only Santa Claus can keep that promise.”