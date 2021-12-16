Oxford High Prosecutor Pushes More Gun Control

The prosecutor in the case against the Oxford High shooting suspect is calling for more gun control in the state of Michigan.

The Detroit Free Press reports Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald contends Michigan lacks sufficient controls over the way gun owners store their firearms.

McDonald suggested Wednesday that Michigan laws are too lenient because they “don’t require people to secure a deadly weapon.”

She said, “There are many responsible gun owners but there is no safe storing (law) in Michigan. We don’t require people to secure a deadly weapon…I don’t see asking that in any way restricts anyone’s right to possess a gun.”

WDET quoted McDonald saying, “I am not going to rest with just prosecuting this case…We have to be outspoken if we want things to change, we have to care enough to approach something differently.”

