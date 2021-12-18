Alleged Intruder Dead After Homeowner Shoots Him in Head

All alleged Houston, Texas, home intruder died Saturday morning after a homeowner opened fire, shooting him in the head.

Click2Houston reports that the incident occurred about 2:20 a.m.

ABC13 notes that the homeowner was in his house looking out through a window when he spotted individuals near his fence. He went and retrieved his gun and returned to find one of the individuals allegedly trying to “push in the door.”

The homeowner opened fire, striking the individual in the head and killing him while sending a second alleged intruder fleeing.

The homeowner then called police to report the shooting. His girlfriend and parents were in the house at the time of the incident but no one, other than the alleged intruder, was hurt.

