Democrats, Media, Hollywood, and Never Trump Freak Out After Joe Manchin Says ‘No’ to ‘Build Back Better’

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 28: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks with reporters after stepping off the Senate Floor at the U.S. Capitol on May 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate decided to postpone debate on the act after a small group of Republicans filibustered the bill overnight. The Senate …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Joel B. Pollak

Democrats, media pundits, and Hollywood stars threw tantrums on social media on Sunday after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told Fox News Sunday that he would not vote for President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar “Build Back Better” bill.

Rolling Stone, for instance, published an article titled: “Joe Manchin Just Tore Out the Heart of Biden’s Agenda.” It went on to explain: “Build Back Better was the centerpiece of Biden’s domestic plans.” Now it is unlikely to pass the Senate.

The disgruntled included Never Trump pundits such as Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post and David Brooks of the New York Times. Rubin lamented that Manchin is likely to be opposed to Democrats’ efforts to overhaul election by passing so-called “voting rights” legislation that will institute California-style practices like “ballot harvesting” nationwide:

Others included celebrities, pundits, and elected Democrats, who poured scorn on Manchin — and on Biden:

 

In addition to balking at the bill’s nearly $2 trillion price tag — with the true cost estimated much higher, given that Congress is unlikely to cancel new social welfare programs — Manchin added that his party had tried to use their thin majorities in Congress to enact a sweeping transformation without a mandate to do so: “My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face.”

