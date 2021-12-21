Biden Approval Negative 14 Ahead of Coronavirus Speech

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is underwater by double digits ahead of his major speech on the coronavirus, where he is expected to lecture unvaccinated Americans, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll released this week found.

Overall, a majority, or 55 percent, said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, compared to 41 percent approve. That represents a net approval of negative 14.

While there is a typical partisan split, as the vast majority of Republicans (95 percent) disapprove of his job performance and a vast majority of Democrats (87 percent) approve, 66 percent of independents disapprove of Biden, compared to 29 percent who agree with the majority of Democrats.

The results represent a four-point increase from the 51 percent who said they disapproved of his job performance just over a week ago, on December 9. The last time a majority of respondents approved of Biden’s job performance was in June, when 52 percent expressed support compared to 46 percent who disapproved, per the survey.

The survey, taken December 11-13, 2021, among 1,400 adults, has a margin of error of +/- 4 percent.

Biden Job Approval Among adults (1,400):

Approve 41%

Disapprove 55%

Among registered voters (1,310):

Approve 42%

Disapprove 55%

It comes ahead of Biden’s coronavirus speech, which he is expected to deliver Tuesday afternoon:

The speech will supposedly feature Biden’s “winter plan,” and he is expected to issue what has been described as a “stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated,” according to a White House official. Recent rhetoric from public health officials suggests that Biden’s speech could carry the same tone as his infamous coronavirus speech in September, where he scolded unvaccinated Americans and announced the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate on workers.

The White House confirmed on Monday that the president’s speech will largely focus on the “risks posed to unvaccinated individuals”: