Poll: Voters Favor Republicans to Control Senate, House in 2022

A recent poll revealed that registered voters prefer Republicans to have control of the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives after the midterm elections.

The poll conducted by Insider Advantage for the Center for American Greatness found that the respondents prefer having Republicans in control of the Senate over the Democrats, 51 percent to 42 percent. Only seven percent of the respondents said they had no opinion or were undecided.

The respondents also said they prefer the Republicans in control of the House over the Democrats, 48 percent to 43 percent. Only one percent of the respondents did not have an opinion or were undecided on the question.

While a recent analysis of state-by-state unemployment data from the Department of Labor showed that states with Republican governors and legislatures are leading Americans back to work quicker than those led by Democrats, this poll is the latest to show registered voters across the country prefer having Republicans in charge of both chambers after the midterms.

Republicans have dominated in the generic congressional polls in the past few months. Numerous polls have shown Republicans beating Democrats in a generic ballot leading up to the election when respondents say who they would elect to represent them, as Democrats continue to pass partisan agenda items, such as the infrastructure package and the reconciliation bill. One generic poll from RealClearPolitics and another poll from Quinnipiac University showed Republicans leading for the first time since 2014.

Additionally, one poll showed that since the 2018 midterms, there had been a 42-point swing with Hispanic voters. Hispanic voters now favor a generic Republican over a generic Democrat by two points.

Furthermore, gearing up for what can be a brutal election year with both the Senate and House on the line, both national political party organizations are trying to build a war chest for next year. The latest filings for the national political party organizations — Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Democrat National Committee (DNC) — showed that the Republicans outraised the Democrats by over one million dollars in November.

The Center for American Greatness poll was conducted between December 17 to 19. The survey questions were asked to 750 registered voters, and the margin of error was plus or minus 3.6 percent.

