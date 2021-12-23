Elderly Homeowner Shoots, Kills Alleged Half-Naked Intruder

An elderly Pennsylvania homeowner shot and killed an alleged half-naked intruder Wednesday just before 11:30 a.m.

WGAL reports that the homeowner and his wife are in the 70s and were in the house when 54-year-old Steven Shaffer allegedly entered the home while not wearing pants and began assaulting them.

The husband asked the wife to go to the bedroom and grab the gun, at which point Shaffer allegedly reacted by attacking the woman.

The husband went to the bedroom and grabbed his gun, then opened fire on Shaffer, killing him.

The Daily Voice notes that the elderly couple was hurt badly enough to need hospitalization. The wife “sustained significant injuries and is in critical condition.”

