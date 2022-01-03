Donald Trump Endorses Hungary’s PM Viktor Orbán for Reelection

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán received a reelection endorsement Monday from former President Donald Trump.

“Viktor Orbán of Hungary truly loves his Country and wants safety for his people,” Trump said in a statement from his Save America PAC, before laying out the reasons for his support in detail.

“He has done a powerful and wonderful job in protecting Hungary, stopping illegal immigration, creating jobs, trade, and should be allowed to continue to do so in the upcoming Election.”

“He is a strong leader and respected by all. He has my Complete support and Endorsement for reelection as Prime Minister,” Trump said about Orbán, who is running for reelection.

Orbán was first prime minister from 1998 till 2002 when his party — Fidesz — was forced into the opposition for eight years before he came been back in power in 2010 and won reelection in 2014 and 2018.

While he is Hungary’s longest-serving prime minister, he will go up against a largely unified opposition this spring when he attempts to secure a fourth consecutive term in office.

Breitbart London reported last year that “Orbán drew battle lines against the Hungarian left, their international backers in the European Union and foreign press, and Big Tech in a passionate, wide-ranging speech commemorating the 1956 uprising against the country’s then-communist puppet government.”

Speaking about the Cold War-era rebellion, where roughly 3,000 were killed, and over 700 fatalities were caused to the Soviet Communist forces in the country, Orbán said, “There are moments in the lives of nations when suddenly everyone feels ‘Enough is enough, things can’t go on like this any longer.’ We have to decide, and our decision shows who we really are.”

“The worth of an entire nation is revealed: it remains silent or protests; it acquiesces or rebels; it averts its gaze or stands tall; it slouches away or fights,” Orbán declared in a speech. “You cannot hide, because you are confronted by the revelation of a higher truth which brooks no argument: you must either stand on this side, or over on that side.”

