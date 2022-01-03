New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) over the weekend opted to extend the state’s mask requirement, which she believes will prevent another shutdown.

New York’s mask mandate, which requires businesses to either check the vaccine status of patrons or require masks across the board, has been extended to last until February 1, 2022, the governor announced on Friday.

According to ABC 13, “Hochul also announced that students at SUNY and CUNY schools must get a COVID-19 booster once they become eligible.” That goes into effect January 15.

Additionally, Hochul used the opportunity to scold the unvaccinated, much like President Biden has done over the last several months.

“There is no reason why anyone in the state of New York cannot get their arms jabbed with a vaccine,” Hochul said while also urging parents to get their children ages 5-11 vaccinated.

Hochul’s office was forced to backtrack last month after the governor asserted that the state would assist with compliance checks.

As Breitbart News reported:

“We’ll be — we’ll be sending around inspectors to do spot checks to see what’s going on,” she said, explaining that her administration is “lending resources where they’re needed.” “Many businesses and individuals are following this, and there are some counties where they want to see them followed but they just don’t have the personnel needed,” she said. However, her office backtracked later in the day after controversy over Hochul’s assertion of the state’s direct involvement in compliance checks in individual counties, some of which have made it clear they will not enforce her rule. “Enforcement will be done by local health departments, and Governor Hochul made $65 million available today for counties’ enforcement needs, including personnel costs associated with spot checks and other enforcement,” Hochul spokesperson Hazel Crampton-Hays clarified.

Despite the blue state’s efforts, New York led the U.S. in the highest daily average of coronavirus cases per capita, sitting at 318 per 100,000 on Monday.