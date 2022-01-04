Nolte: Biden Disapproval Hits Record High in RCP Average

His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s average disapproval rating just hit a record high in the RealClearPolitics poll of polls.

After hitting a previous high of a 53.5 percent average back in November, as of this writing, Biden’s job disapproval rating has spiked to 53.9 percent average.

Also moving in the wrong direction is Biden’s job approval rating. Prior to the holidays, his job approval rating had recovered a little to the 43 to 44 percent range. Now it’s collapsed back down to 42.3 percent, which is just a point above his worst showing of 41.3 percent.

Despite the corrupt establishment media’s best effort to turn the January 6 anti-vote fraud protest at the U.S. Capitol into The Story Of Our Times, nothing shows that this narrative is gaining any traction outside of the D.C. media bubble. The media are unquestionably using this silly January 6 narrative as a hammer to bruise the GOP and to distract from Biden’s serial failures. Well, it’s just not working.

Nothing can paper over the fact that the Omicron variant is raging and that this has damaged Biden’s public standing, most especially the fact he bungled something that should have been fairly easy — which was ensuring there were enough coronavirus tests for everyone.

What’s more, the Omicron breakout and Biden’s mishandling of it will undoubtedly damage our already floundering economy even more, which in turn will hurt Biden’s approval ratings all the more.

Currently, in the RealClearPolitics poll of polls, Biden’s approval/disapproval rating on the economy is 15 points underwater, 40 percent to 55 percent. And for the first time, His Fraudulency is upside-down on his handling of the coronavirus: 48.3 percent approve, while 48.4 percent disapprove. At the beginning of last year, he was 20 and 30 points above water on this question.

Biden has failed at everything, domestic and foreign, and now that his party is looking at a 2022 midterm wipeout, don’t be surprised if his numbers hit the 30s. Moreover, a large swath of his own voters want Biden to step aside and not run for reelection. Once this is reflected in the polling, he’s going to be in real trouble.

