Poll: Republicans Lose Momentum in Generic Congressional Ballot

Republicans lost some of their momentum in the latest unnamed congressional ballot poll against the Democrats from USA Today/Suffolk University, despite being favored to win back the House after the midterm elections later this year.

The poll showed that an unnamed Democrat on the ballot slightly leads the unnamed Republican, 39 percent to 37 percent, with registered voters. The poll also showed that 24 percent of the respondents were undecided.

However, last November, an unnamed Republican had an eight-point lead against the unnamed Democrat. Republicans led 46 percent to 38 percent. At the time, only 16 percent of the respondents were undecided.

The USA Today/Suffolk poll was taken from December 27 to 30 on landlines and cellphones. There were 1,000 registered voters asked to answer the questions, with a reported margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

While this is a significant shift from November, Republicans have still recently dominated in the polls over the last few months leading into 2022, as House Democrats have continuously passed partisan agenda items. Some of those bills were the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Act (BBB), better known as the reconciliation bill.

Numerous polls have shown the Republicans beating Democrats in a generic ballot when respondents say who they would elect to represent them after the midterms. One generic poll from RealClearPolitics in November and another poll from Quinnipiac University in October showed Republicans leading for the first time since 2014.

In addition to the polls, there have already been 24 House Democrats who have announced they plan to leave the House after their current terms, whether it be to retire from the public eye or run for a different office. To regain the House, Republicans only need to net five seats.

