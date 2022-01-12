Exclusive — Matt Mowers Raises over 400k in 2021 Fourth Quarter

New Hampshire’s First Congressional District Republican candidate Matt Mowers, looking to unseat vulnerable Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas, revealed to Breitbart News that he raised over $400,000 in the fourth fundraising quarter of 2021.

Mowers, who was once a senior White House adviser — working hand-in-glove with the Trump administration and the then-Secretary of State to advance the America First agenda and issues such as religious freedom, immigration, the border, and more — told Breitbart News that “the momentum is clear.”

The Mowers campaign now has nearly $600,000 cash on hand and has raised roughly $850,000 in only four months, when he launched his campaign.

“More Granite Staters are joining our campaign every day because they are clearly fed up with the same old politicians in Washington, D.C., and are ready for a new generation of leadership,” he stated after receiving money from over 4,200 donors last quarter.

“Granite Staters are tired of seeing the America they love slip away under Joe Biden and Chris Pappas feckless leadership with soaring inflation chipping away at their savings and illegal immigration bringing lethal drugs into our communities,” Mowers added.

Mowers, who has previously called on Pappas to condemn a television ad funded by billionaire Bill Gates’ “dark money” organization meant to directly thank the congressman for his vote to pass the Democrats’ disastrous $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, said, “Through our campaign, First District voters are standing up to the powerful special interests desperate to protect business-as-usual in D.C. and demanding that our leaders work to restore our American values.”

A recent poll from the New Hampshire Journal showed a generic Republican candidate led a generic Democrat candidate in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District last month. The poll showed registered voters favored the generic Republican, with 47 percent, over the generic Democrat, with 42 percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.