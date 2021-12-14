A New Hampshire Journal poll found that a generic Republican candidate leads a generic Democrat candidate on the U.S. Congressional ballot in New Hampshire less than a year away from the midterms.

The poll found that New Hampshire registered voters favor the generic Republican, with 47 percent, over the generic Democrat, with 42 percent, when asked, “If the election for Congress were held today, for which candidate would you likely vote?” Only three percent of the respondents said “other,” while eight percent said they were “unsure.”

While the poll revealed that voters in the state favor a Republican candidate, the state has gone through redistricting, which would change the state’s congressional map for the next ten years.

The state’s redistricting maps were approved by an 8-7 vote from the Republican majority on the New Hampshire House Special Committee on Redistricting, which ultimately changed the state’s first congressional district to be “more competitive,” while the second congressional district stayed Democrat-leaning, according to WMUR.

WMUR noted that the GOP’s “plan ‘backfills’ the shift of numerous GOP-leaning communities to the 1st District with the addition [of] more Democratic-leaning communities into the already Democratic-leaning 2nd Congressional District.”

In December, Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), the vulnerable Democrat currently representing the first district, announced he would be seeking a third term in the House, starting one of the more competitive races in the battle for the majority in the House.

Republican candidate Matt Mowers (pictured above), a former senior White House adviser to the secretary of state on such issues as advancing the America First agenda, religious freedom, immigration, the border, and more, announced his bid earlier in the year. During the last fundraising quarter, Mowers outraised Pappas’s entire third-quarter fundraising in just one month.

Mowers slammed Pappas for voting to help pass the Democrats’ disastrous $1.2 trillion, 2,702-page so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill earlier this year — which President Biden signed into law — and the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act, also known as the Democrats’ reconciliation infrastructure bill. While the Democrats championed the bill, it will ultimately increase taxes on the middle class, expand and prolong the effects of inflation, and add $750 billion to the American deficit over five years.

During an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, Mowers said, “The policies of Biden and Pelosi and supported by Pappas… whether it’s slowing down the American economy, whether it’s paying people not to work, while the rest of us subsidize it, whether it’s the disaster that’s happening in the Mideast, the fact that they’re not holding China accountable… they’re not doing anything about that,” adding that Republicans will win back the House and immediately put a check on President Joe Biden’s administration.

The New Hampshire Journal poll surveyed 729 New Hampshire registered voters December 9 and 10. The margin of error is +/- 3.6 percentage points.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.