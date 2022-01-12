Massachusetts Introduces Digital Vaccine Identification System

State officials in Massachusetts this week launched a digital vaccine identification tool, dubbed the SMART Health Card, allowing individuals to access proof of vaccination digitally.

According to WCVB, the digital system has already been embraced by blue states including California, Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island.

“Individuals will be able to request their card, which includes a scannable code and written information about their COVID-19 vaccinations,” the outlet reported. In turn, businesses required to seek proof of vaccination will be able to verify a person’s vaccine information from the code.

“Information is verified against data stored in the Massachusetts Immunization Information System,” the outlet added.

The system comes as certain localities across the country begin to implement vaccine requirements for patrons of restaurants and other indoor establishments. Last month, for example, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that she would require individuals to show proof of vaccination before entering bars, restaurants, theaters, and fitness centers beginning Saturday, January 15, 2022. According to the Boston Herald, “Children must be vaccinated to enter those same spaces starting in March.” New York City has already taken such steps via the Key to NYC Pass, forcing businesses to discriminate against unvaccinated adults and children.

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser is implementing similar mandates in the nation’s capital on Saturday as well: