Joe Biden Begs Social Media Companies: Censor ‘Disinformation on Your Shows’

President Joe Biden again complained about “disinformation” regarding the coronavirus and vaccines on social media Thursday.

“I make a special appeal to social media companies and media outlets — please deal with the misinformation and disinformation that’s on your shows,” Biden said. “It has to stop.”

The president delivered a speech at the White House on Thursday from his video set across the street from the White House in the Executive Office Building.

Biden is sensitive about people straying from the advice he repeats from federal health officials such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

In December, Biden demanded people stop producing “misinformation” about the coronavirus vaccines.

“It’s wrong, it’s immoral, and I call on the purveyors of these lies and misinformation to stop it. Stop it now,” he said.

In July, Biden criticized social media for failing to police misinformation.

“They’re killing people,” he said. “I mean, it really — look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people.”

Biden is also aware of professional athletes who are sharing their views on coronavirus vaccines outside of normal mainstream media outlets.

“Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine,” Biden told a woman wearing a Packers hat while viewing tornado damage in Kentucky in December.

During his speech, Biden called the coronavirus “one of the most formidable enemies America has ever faced” and urged Americans to come together to fight it.

“We’ve got to work together, not against each other,” he said. “We’re America. We can do this.”

Biden again urged Americans to keep wearing masks, calling it a “patriotic duty” and again pleaded that everyone get the vaccine shots.

“We’ll get out of this together,” he said. “If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, do it, personal choice affects us all.”